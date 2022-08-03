Balentine LLC Sells 275,195 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Balentine LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,819,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,195 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for approximately 20.0% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Balentine LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $412,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 19,569 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,854,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.65. 15,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,355. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $72.35 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.65.
