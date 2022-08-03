Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,460 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.5% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

