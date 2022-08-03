BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 641 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 127.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $129.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.59. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.22 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.