BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

