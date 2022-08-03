BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,384,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 129,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get The China Fund alerts:

The China Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CHN opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. The China Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.