BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $111.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 94.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -52.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EARN shares. StockNews.com lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

See Also

