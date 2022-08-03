BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 137 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,239 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on STX. Fox Advisors cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

