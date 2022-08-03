Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading Down 6.6%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.30. 1,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 97,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLTE. Benchmark began coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Belite Bio Stock Down 7.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

