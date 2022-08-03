Bella Protocol Trading 12.2% Higher This Week (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00003588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $39.30 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,815.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003873 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00127481 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00031945 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi.

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

