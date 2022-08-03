BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.80

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 1092239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
