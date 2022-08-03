BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.42

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.42 and traded as high as C$12.63. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$12.58, with a volume of 94,326 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

BELLUS Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health ( TSE:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.9900001 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Further Reading

