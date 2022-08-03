Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $715.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $640.00 million.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. 174,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

