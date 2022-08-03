Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $715.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $640.00 million.
Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. 174,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.
Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.
