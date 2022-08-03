Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $715-755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $640.00 million. Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.55 EPS.

NYSE BHE traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.35. 174,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,609. The firm has a market cap of $925.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,834,000 after purchasing an additional 215,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after purchasing an additional 47,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,240,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

