Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.18)-($0.12) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $55-$57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.52 million. Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Benefitfocus Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BNFT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,199. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $271.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Insider Transactions at Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $319,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,376.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Benefitfocus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 25.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

