Big Data Protocol Market Cap Reaches $2.18 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $185,804.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,868.37 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003875 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00126737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00031447 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 47,185,856 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

