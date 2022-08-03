Big Tree Carbon (CVE:AGO) Trading Down 6.1%

Big Tree Carbon Inc. (CVE:AGO – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 11,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 41,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market cap of C$17.35 million and a P/E ratio of -8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.

Big Tree Carbon Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Ontario, Canada. It owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake gold property consisting of 123 mineral cell and 5-cell multicell mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,220 hectares; and the Western Fold properties comprises 110 mineral cell claims totaling approximately 2,170 hectares located in Brownstone and Casummit Lake Area mining townships, as well as the Richardson North Extension Gold property consisting of 50 mineral cell claims covering an area of approximately 1,010 hectares.

