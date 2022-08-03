Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $550.67

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $550.67 and last traded at $550.67, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $550.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $499.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

