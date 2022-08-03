BioPassport Token (BIOT) Market Cap Tops $12.53 Million

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded up 7% against the dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $12.53 million and $325,613.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,868.37 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003875 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00126737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00031447 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

