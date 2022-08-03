BioPassport Token Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $12.55 million and approximately $361,066.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,958.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004436 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00127613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032105 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

