BioSyent (CVE:RX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.99

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and traded as low as C$7.96. BioSyent shares last traded at C$8.00, with a volume of 2,500 shares.
BioSyent Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.89 million and a P/E ratio of 16.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 8.09.
BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$7.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at BioSyent
About BioSyent
BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.
Further Reading
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.