BioSyent (CVE:RX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.99

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and traded as low as C$7.96. BioSyent shares last traded at C$8.00, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

BioSyent Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.89 million and a P/E ratio of 16.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 8.09.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$7.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BioSyent

About BioSyent

In other news, insider Blair Driscoll purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,146,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,718,119.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

