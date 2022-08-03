Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Cap of $4.59 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00004117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $138.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00270974 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00129019 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00075316 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 117.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

