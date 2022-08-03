BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BTZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 68,460 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,867,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

