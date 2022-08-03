BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,323. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,623 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

