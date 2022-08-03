BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BGY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 195,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,792. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,678,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 622,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 50,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 75,103 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

