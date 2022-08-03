Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BIGZ)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. 58,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter worth $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

