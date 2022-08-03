Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Up 4.4 %

BIGZ stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. 46,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,497. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

