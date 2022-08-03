BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the period. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BKN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,425. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

