BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLEGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. 2,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,248. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLE. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth $4,295,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

