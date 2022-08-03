BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. 2,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,248. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLE. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth $4,295,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

