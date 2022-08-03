BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,323. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $17.49.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

