BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MIY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,919. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

