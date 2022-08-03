BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNY. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

