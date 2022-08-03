Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Market Capitalization Reaches $182,110.21 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $182,110.21 and $34,516.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,857.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003884 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00127801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00031923 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

