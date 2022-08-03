Bloom 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $117.00 (BLT)

Bloom (BLT) traded 402.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Bloom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $117.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bloom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,370.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004410 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00127058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032197 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Bloom Coin Profile

Bloom is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io.

Bloom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.