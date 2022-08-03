Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.44

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as high as $11.16. Blue Bird shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 85,283 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLBD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blue Bird from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $369.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.25). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,313,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,977,000. 325 Capital LLC grew its stake in Blue Bird by 307.6% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,069,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after acquiring an additional 806,795 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,107,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 321,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 166,951 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

