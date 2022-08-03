BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €72.00 ($74.23) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.92) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($68.04) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a €64.30 ($66.29) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($64.95) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, June 20th.

EPA BNP opened at €46.40 ($47.84) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($59.01) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($71.31). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.25.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

