BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,730. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 262,642 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 199,956 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Featured Stories

