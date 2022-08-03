Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $88.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Boston Properties has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $133.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average is $110.90.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

