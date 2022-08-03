BP (NYSE:BP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 472 ($5.78) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.58) to GBX 430 ($5.27) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.58.

Shares of BP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.69. 13,491,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,806,067. BP has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BP will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

