BP (NYSE:BP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 472 ($5.78) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.58) to GBX 430 ($5.27) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.58.
BP Stock Performance
Shares of BP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.69. 13,491,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,806,067. BP has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
