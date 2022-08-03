Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $229,742,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,124. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.