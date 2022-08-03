Brokerages Set Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) PT at $21.70

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEXAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Atos from €29.00 ($29.90) to €26.00 ($26.80) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Atos from €26.00 ($26.80) to €15.00 ($15.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.49) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atos from €25.00 ($25.77) to €16.00 ($16.49) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Atos Price Performance

Shares of AEXAY stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Atos has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

