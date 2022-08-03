Brokerages Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Target Price at $72.97

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Newmont Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NEM opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,660,500. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

