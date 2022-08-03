Brokerages Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Price Target at $103.67

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price objective on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 50,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $1,075,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Xylem by 14.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Xylem by 11.5% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 41,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.