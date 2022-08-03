Brokers Set Expectations for North American Construction Group Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets cut North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.78.

TSE NOA opened at C$14.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$13.55 and a one year high of C$22.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$391.59 million and a P/E ratio of 8.95.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,736.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$791,209.86. In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,146,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,034,529.43. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,736.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$791,209.86. Insiders have purchased a total of 733,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,178,577 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

