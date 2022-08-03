BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Morningstar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total transaction of $3,285,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,437,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,393,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total value of $3,285,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,437,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,393,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.71, for a total value of $25,171.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,591,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,452,779.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,283 shares of company stock worth $22,017,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morningstar Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $241.01 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.25 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

