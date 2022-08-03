Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Gap Down to $183.45

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $183.45, but opened at $178.00. Cadence Design Systems shares last traded at $177.79, with a volume of 34,606 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.78.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,012,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,012,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,730 shares of company stock valued at $64,071,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

