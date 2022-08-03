Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $87.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of CZR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.26. 5,349,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,568. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $62.31.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

