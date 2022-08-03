Calamos Global Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

CGO traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 37,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGO. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.