Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Up 31.1% in July

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 568,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Calix Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CALX traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $57.64. 14,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Calix’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Calix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Calix by 9.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 7.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Calix by 144.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Calix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

