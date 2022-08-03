Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $19.80. 44 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

