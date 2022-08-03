Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $19.80. 44 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31.
Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.