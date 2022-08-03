Camden Capital LLC Buys 1,690 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 324.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.29. 3,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,172. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.41. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.86 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

